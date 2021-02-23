Voting opens for the new EE Game of the Year Award

EE and BAFTA have unveiled the six nominees for the all-new EE Game of the Year Award.

Announced last week, the award will be the only awarded presented at this year’s British Academy Games Awards to be voted for by games fans.

The shortlist, which was decided by a panel of games experts earlier this month, is:

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

THE LAST OF US PART II

VALORANT

Voting opens from today until 12:00PM on Monday 22nd March 2021 at ee.co.uk/BaftaGames and the winner will be announced at the BAFTA Games Award on Thursday 25th March 2021.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, Chair of the Games Committee at BAFTA, said: “In a year when games have been an invaluable way to stay socially connected and entertained for so many around the world, we are delighted to be working with EE to give the global community of games fans the chance to choose their favourite.

“The shortlisted games are all excellent contenders and I look forward to seeing which title the public choose to crown our first ever winner of the EE Game of the Year Award.”

Pete Jeavons, Director of Marketing Communications for BT and EE, said: “We are thrilled to unlock the public vote today, bringing fans closer to the action.”