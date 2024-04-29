VR Game Alien: Rogue Incursion heading to PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 3

A new single-player Alien game is heading to PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3 in time for Christmas.

Hailing from Survios and designed in collaboration with 20th Century Games, Alien: Rogue Incursion promises to immerse players “in a harrowing VR journey deep into the Alien universe” with an all-new storyline which tests their courage, wits, and skill to survive.

“Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios.

“This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”