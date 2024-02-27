Waitrose to sponsor The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4

Waitrose has been revealed as the latest sponsor of Channel 4’s rating hit, The Great British Bake Off. The tie-up also covers the show’s festive specials plus spin-offs including An Extra Slice, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, and Bake Off: The Professionals.

Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader at Channel 4, said: “As the name states The Great British Bake Off is quintessentially British so it is a joy to team up with another iconic British brand, Waitrose, for this sponsorship.

“The partnership is a perfect pairing combining Channel 4’s heart-warming GBBO content with viewers’ love of feel-good food. Broadcast sponsorship remains the optimum environment for brands to align themselves with the positive attributes of the shows that audiences actively seek out .”

Nathan Ansell, Customer Director at Waitrose & Partners, added: “This is a great partnership for Waitrose, Bake Off is a firm favourite with many of our customers. It presents us with an opportunity to share our love of food with a like minded audience.

“There are few other opportunities that could offer the scale and impact of this prime time show, in such a contextually perfect environment, and with a brand tone of voice that complements our own so well.”