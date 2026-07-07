Walking Dead FAST channel debuts on ITVX

A new Walking Dead FAST channel has gone live on ITVX.

Previously announced last month, The Walking Dead Universe channel offers a schedule of episodes from The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

ITVX is the first platform to carry the channel but additional launches are planned.

Tom Keaveney, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, AMC Global Media – UK, said: “Following our announcement in June, we’re pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel to audiences on ITVX.

“This reflects our approach to expanding access to premium content through free, ad-supported environments, working with platform partners to connect our brands with audiences in new and accessible ways.”

Craig Morris, Director of Channels, ITVX & Acquisitions, added:

“We’re pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe to ITVX through this new FAST channel.

“It adds a globally recognised franchise to our growing FAST portfolio and further strengthens ITVX’s free, ad-supported streaming offer for UK viewers.”