ITVX to stream live footage from the International Space Station

A new channel featuring live 4K footage of Earth from cameras on the International Space Station is coming to ITVX, the broadcaster’s catch-up and streaming app.

The Space Live channel is the first ever live FAST channel in the Zoo 55 portfolio and will be the first ever third-party channel available on ITVX.

It’s launching as the result of a partnership between Zoo 55, part of ITV Studios, and British Space media company Sen and will be available on ITVX from 15 October 2025 ahead of a launch on various international FAST platforms.

Anna Lowman, Editorial Manager, ITVX: Live, FAST Channels & YouTube, said “I can’t be alone in occasionally staring up into space and wondering what’s going on up at the International Space Station and what their view of us down on Earth is looking like.

“To be able to live stream that view from Space continuously, on ITVX for free, is very exciting. Coming from a family of curious stargazers, I’m really proud we’re part of this innovative partnership with Sen and Zoo 55″.

Charles Black, Founder and CEO of Sen, said “Sen was founded to democratise space through video, empowering people to see our beautiful planet from space. Partnering with Zoo 55 brings our vision to life – giving millions of people the chance to see Earth as astronauts do looking out of their spacecraft.

“I am excited to be working with the amazing team at ITV Studios and Zoo 55 and would like to thank them for their belief in Sen and for their enthusiasm to distribute Sen’s Space Live channel to a global audience.”

Graham Haigh, COO of Zoo 55, said, “We’re excited to be collaborating with Sen and the ITVX team to bring this pioneering & unique experience to viewers of ITVX. With audiences increasingly seeking immersive, “always-on” content, Space Live is one giant leap in the next wave of streaming innovation.”