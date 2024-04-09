ITVX gains two new AMC branded collections 

Pierce Brosnan as Eli McCullough in The Son. Photo Credit: James Minchin/AMC

Two new collections of shows from AMC, offering more than 1100 hours of content, are launching on ITVX.

Available from today, AMC Stories offers a selection of AMC Networks’ award-winning drama and comedy shows including western series The Son starring Pierce Brosnan, Lodge 49 and Portlandia.

An AMC Reality collection featuring shows such as Growing Up Hip Hop, Amazing Wedding Cakes and LA Hair, will launch in May.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, Business Development for AMC Networks International UK, commented: “We are excited to grow our partnership with ITV and bring our high-quality and popular original content to ITVX users through AMC Stories and AMC Reality.

“Our partnership and these launches represent an important next step in our streaming strategy of utilizing our extensive library to make our content available to a broader audience, and we look forward to building on this strategy and taking advantage of future opportunities to come.”

Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions at ITVX, added: “We know that ITVX viewers love big stars, glossy scripted and jaw dropping reality – and this deal has it all!”