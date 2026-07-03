Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is getting a 40th anniversary re-release

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is returning to cinemas in September, marking both the film’s 40th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of Star Trek’s TV debut.

Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the film starts with Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew, including the recently revived Spock (Nimoy), heading to Earth in order to answer for their hijacking of the Enterprise in the franchise’s previous entry.

But when the crew encounter a distress signal from the planet, which is being crippled a probe’s energy draining signal, they once again step up to the plate and time travel back to 1986 on a mission to bring back the only creature which can answer the probe’s call – a humpback whale.

Concluding plot lines which began in The Wrath of Khan and continued into The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home delivers a fan pleasing celebration of the franchise.

Shatner and Nimoy are joined by DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, and Catherine Hicks while behind the camera Harve Bennett returns for his third stint as producer.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home arrives in cinemas on September 4th.