Pierce Brosnan’s western series The Son is coming to ITVX 

Pierce Brosnan as Eli McCullough in The Son. Photo Credit: James Minchin/AMC

The Son, AMC’s 2017-18 multi-generational western series starring Pierce Brosnan, will be available to stream on ITVX from April 8th.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s acclaimed novel, the series tells the story “of America’s birth as a superpower through the bloody rise and fall of one Texas family.”

Brosnan plays Eli, head of the McCullough family who was raised among the Comanche Native American tribe, an upbringing which informs how he conducts his business dealings.

Eli was born on the day Texas became an independent Republic, earning the nickname “First Son of Texas” and is a relic of the Wild West, uneasy with the inexorable taming of Texas and the uncertain future of his legacy.

Other cast members include Henry Garrett, Zahn McClarnon, Paola Nunez and Sydney Lucas.

The series originally aired in the UK on the now-defunct AMC UK channel which was available via BT TV.

Fans of Brosnan will also be able to re-watch the actor’s stint as James Bond after ITVX recently announced a deal to bring the entire library of official EON 007 movies to the service.