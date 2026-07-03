TNT Sports set out Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games coverage details

Athletics fans are being promised more than 600 hours of live coverage from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games which streams on TNT Sports from July 23rd.

The channel’s coverage will be available to all HBO Max subscribers, in addition to those viewers who subscribe to TNT Sports through EE TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

In a brand-new innovation for the Commonwealth Games, TNT Sports 2 will host ‘The Commonwealth Games 360’ – a dynamic channel available to linear and streaming viewers ensuring fans never miss a key moment.



Broadcast live daily from 08.30-22.30, the on-site live studio channel will tour between competition venues capturing key moments as they happen in real-time, complemented by unmatched insight and analysis from the stellar line-up of on-screen experts, including Nile Wilson, Ellie Simmonds, Michael Jamieson, Jess Thirlby, Eilidh Doyle, Stef Reid, Dame Sarah Storey and Delicious Orie.

Emma Dodds will anchor the morning session, with Radzi Chinyanganya and Becky Ives fronting the afternoon and evening coverage.



The state-of-the-art on-site studio, supported by augmented reality graphics and cutting-edge analysis tools will ensure enhanced storytelling. A comprehensive team of reporters and roaming crews will be stationed across competition venues, delivering breaking news, updates and athlete interviews.



More traditional event-focused live coverage will be screened on TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports 4 – available on HBO Max to UK customers and linear TV subscribers in UK and Ireland.



The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max on July 23rd from 18.30, with uninterrupted coverage from 20.00-22.00. Daily free-to-air highlights will be available on 5 at 22.00 and TNT Sports and HBO Max from 22.30.

Scott Young, EVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “With vast experience delivering world-class multi-sport events to millions of viewers, particularly the Olympic Games, TNT Sports enters Glasgow 2026 with an inherited foundation of deep understanding of the athletes, disciplines and narratives that define the Commonwealth Games.



“Glasgow 2026 represents a landmark moment for TNT Sports as we bring the full scale of our storytelling, production expertise and multi-platform innovation to one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events. Our ambition is simple: to deliver the most comprehensive, Commonwealth Games experience ever seen in the UK and Ireland.



“With every event live on HBO Max, world class analysis from our unrivalled roster of champions and a digital offer built for modern sport fans, we are incredibly proud to showcase the athletes, the stories and the spirit of these Games in a way TNT Sports has become known for.”

