Walks Around Britain shifts to 4K for Trans Pennine Trail special season

Popular walking show Walks Around Britain is moving to 4K for its upcoming seventh series which focuses on the Trans Pennine Trail – the 370 mile trail between Southport and Hornsea.

The show is available via its dedicated on demand video subscription service Walks Around Britain+ which costs £39.95 per year and will serve as the home of the 4K/UHD episodes.

The show is also broadcast by several UK and international channels, including PBS, Forces TV and Horse and Country TV, as well as being included in Amazon’s Prime Video catalogue.

Senior producer and presenter Andrew White said: “We’re thrilled to be moving to UHD production on Walks Around Britain – it’s certainly the future and we’re excited to be able to bring the beauty of the landscapes around the Trans Pennine Trail to our audiences in 4K later this year.

“The whole season will be in UHD – from minicam shots to drone shots – all the best possible.

“It’s actually a big technical challenge to move to UHD production, and the small team here have been working hard to incorporate it into our existing workflow for making Walks Around Britain.

“The full programmes will be available later this year in UHD on our subscription site Walks Around Britain+, just another of the benefits of subscribing.”