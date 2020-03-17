Walks Around Britain team secure Together TV commission

A new series showcasing the sights of Yorkshire has been commissioned from the team behind the successful Walks Around Britain series.

Broadcast on several UK and international channels, including PBS, Forces TV and Horse and Country TV, as well as being available on its own VOD site and as part of Amazon’s Prime Video catalogue, Walks Around Britain has built up a loyal audience for its guide to recreational walking.

Now its producers have been commissioned by Together TV to produce a new show, Walks Around Yorkshire, which will focus on one walk per episode and feature the people who call Yorkshire their home and the stories that make up God’s Own County.

With just under 4,600 square miles to choose from, the first series of 5 programmes will focus on walks with show the amazing variety of landscapes Yorkshire has to offer – one along the coast, one in the Yorkshire Dales, one in the North Yorks Moors, one on the outskirts of Sheffield and one in the county town itself – York.

The series will be available to stream in UHD on Walks Around Britain+ – the brand’s on demand video subscription service – and will receive its broadcast premiere Together TV in September.

It’ll also be available on demand on the Together TV section of My5 – as well as being available worldwide on Prime Video.

Speaking about Walks Around Yorkshire, presenter and producer Andrew White said:

“I’m thrilled to be bringing a collection of the fantastic walks Yorkshire has to offer to Together TV in this new series, Walks Around Yorkshire.

“From the peaks to the dales, I’ll be walking 5 routes I’ve chosen to show the amazing diversity of landscapes in Yorkshire; dales to moors, coastline to rivers, urban to rural.

Alex Kann, Chief Executive Together TV said: “All our TV shows are geared around topics that entertain and help people find inspiration to do good in their lives and communities.

“Walking is important for people’s wellbeing and through this new TV show we also want to help our viewers getting into new, healthy habits.”