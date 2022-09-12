The War of the Worlds 1953 adaptation is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

Paramount Home Entertainment is giving the Oscar-winning 1953 adaptation of The War of the Worlds a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on November 7th. A Collector’s Edition, which includes 8 photo cards, 5 art cards and 2 magnets, is also due for release the same day.

Pre-order the standard edition from Amazon.co.uk*

Pre-order the collector’s edition from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Produced by George Pal, directed by Byron Haskin, and starring Gene Barry and Ann Robinson, this acclaimed adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel sees the action transplanted from Victorian England to 1950s California.

It won the Oscar for best special effects and also received nominations for film editing and sound recording.

Special features include a commentary with Robinson and Barry, a Making Of feature, a feature about H.G. Wells, and the original trailer.

The release is part of a double bill with fellow Paramount classic When Worlds Collide which is presented on Blu-ray and has been remastered from the original film elements.