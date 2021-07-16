Warner Bros. announces new Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone 20th anniversary Blu-ray and DVD release

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is getting a Digital, Blu-ray and DVD re-release featuring a new ‘Magical Movie Mode’ with commentary from director from Chris Columbus, deleted scenes, quizzes, graphics and audio during select scenes.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The release on 16th August celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment describe Magical Movie Mode as “a wondrous new way to experience Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, allowing fans the ability to discover ﬁlmmaking secrets, spell incantations, creatures, magical artifacts, trivia, and more in this enchanting collection of fun activities and curiosities.”