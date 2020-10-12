Warner Bros. announces The Witches will debut as a digital rental

(L-r) EUGENIA CARUSO as Conseulla, PENNY LISLE as Witch, JOSETTE SIMON as Zelda, ANNE HATHAWAY as Grand High Witch, ORLA O’ROURKE as Saoirse and ANA-MARIA MASKELL as Esmerelda in Warner Bros. Pictures’ fantasy adventure “THE WITCHES,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Zemeckis’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches will make its UK debut as a digital 48-hour rental and will be available from 26th October.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick and tells the story of a young orphaned boy who goes to live with his Grandma.

As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort.

Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe – undercover – to carry out her nefarious plans.