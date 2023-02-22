Warner Bros. confirms home entertainment release date for Unwelcome

Warner Bros. will be releasing horror flick Unwelcome through digital retailers on February 27th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The film stars Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth as a couple who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden.

Additional cast include Golden Globe nominee Colm Meaney, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Chris Walley, Kristian Nairn and Niamh Cusack.

Directed by Jon Wright, the film is based on an original screenplay by Mark Stay.