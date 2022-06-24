Warner Bros confirms release date for Emma Mackey’s Emily

Image: Michael Wharley/Popara Films Ltd

Warner Bros. will be releasing Emily, which tells the “imagined life” of Emily Brontë, at cinemas nationwide on 14th October.

The film stars Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”, “Death on the Nile”) as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

Emily explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling – “The Musketeers”) and Anne (Amelia Gething – “The Spanish Princess”); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen – “The Lost Daughter”, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead – “The Duke”, “Dunkirk”) whom she idolises.

The film also stars Adrian Dunbar (“Line of Duty”) and Gemma Jones (“Bridget Jones’s Baby”, “Gentleman Jack”).

Frances O’Connor makes her directorial debut from her own original screenplay.