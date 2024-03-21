Warner Bros. Discovery confirms Max European launch details

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its Max streaming service will launch in the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe on May 21st. This will be followed by launches in Poland, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

Content will vary in each market but subscribers will be able to enjoy a wide range of Warner Bros. movies plus programming from HBO, Discovery, and Eurosport.

A selection of flagship live linear networks will also be available in some countries including CNN International in France and Poland, TVN in Poland, TV Norge in Norway, Kanal 5 in Sweden and Eurosport in all countries.

Three subscription tiers plus a sports add-on will be available:

Basic with Ads Plan:

This plan will allow users to enjoy Max at a lower price and will include advertising.

The first countries where the Basic with Ads plan will be available are Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Romania, Poland, France and Belgium.

Users will be able to stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

Standard Plan:

Users can stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

This plan will allow up to 30 downloads of available content to watch offline.

Premium Plan:

Provides the best consumer experience.

Users can stream content on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Full HD or 4K resolution and with Dolby Atmos sound (as available).

This plan will allow up to 100 downloads of available content to watch offline. (Limits apply)

Sports Add-On:

The Sports Add-On will provide coverage of top sports events including Grand Slam tennis, cycling’s Grand Tours, 24 Hours of Le Mans, the live linear networks Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and much more.

Customers should check local listings for rights availability in their countries.

The Sports Add-On is sold as an add-on to any base plan.

Users can stream sports content on 2 devices simultaneously (of their available base plan streams).

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place.

“The unrivalled content we’ve got on Max from ‘House of the Dragon’ to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”