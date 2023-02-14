Warner Bros. Discovery extends US Open broadcast rights

Warner Bros. Discovery has extended its broadcast rights for the US Open, which it will now screen in 45 markets across Europe via its discovery+ and Eurosport apps plus Eurosport 1 and 2 channels.

Markets covered by the five-year deal with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) exclude Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ireland and the broadcaster is limited to non-exclusive coverage in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The deal includes live and highlights rights with every match on every court available to stream on discovery+ and the Eurosport App in addition to live television coverage during the tournament on Eurosport 1 and 2.

In the Nordics the broadcaster will also have the option to showcase the best matches on its free-to-air channels.

Trojan Paillot, Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “As the undisputed ‘home of tennis’, our brand is synonymous with the sport.

“Over the past 25 years, we have brought some of the most memorable moments in US Open history to fans while consistently growing tournament viewership across Europe

“We look forward to further extending our relationship with this historic tournament to enable us to unlock the power of tennis for viewers across our markets to enjoy.”