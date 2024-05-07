Warner Bros. Discovery reveals new multi-year equestrian broadcast deal 

Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed a new multi-year deal which will see major equestrian events screened on WBD outlets, including Eurosport, discovery+ and Max, in 75 markets across Europe and Asia.

The tie-up with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) gives the broadcaster rights to the entire Longines FEI League of Nations season until at least 2027; the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Western European League until at least the 2027/2028 season; the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League (NAL) until at least 2027/2028; and the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals until at least 2028.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are pleased to harness our deep sports expertise in tandem with our unmatched reach and ability to engage the widest audience across all platforms to help further grow sports such as equestrian.

“By working as a trusted partner to federations such as the FEI, where we enjoy a highly successful long-term relationship, we have a proven track record of exposing new fans to a plethora of different sports while keeping them engaged throughout the year.”

Ralph Straus, Commercial Director at the FEI, added: “This multi-year partnership between the FEI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a natural progression in a working relationship that has been built through mutual respect for the knowledge and expertise that each partner brings to the table.

“The FEI’s deep understanding of equestrian audiences, coupled with WBD’s unparalleled expertise in TV Broadcast to deliver the stories of athletes and the sport, has proven to be an ideal combination. Crafting compelling content is not solely about catering to equestrian enthusiasts worldwide; it is also about sparking curiosity and interest among a broader range of fans, and to foster deeper connection with the sport.

“With the launch of the new Longines League of Nations series and the excitement surrounding the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup and the Olympic Games, there is no better time than this year to take our working relationship to a next level.”