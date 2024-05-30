Warner Bros. Discovery signs new Wimbledon broadcast deal covering 11 European markets

Wimbledon will remain on Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) channels and streaming platforms in 11 European markets after the broadcaster signed a new long-term rights agreement with The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The deal means The Championships, Wimbledon will continue to be shown on Eurosport in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden with streaming of every match on Max in selected markets.

In the UK, the partnership provides fans with live television coverage of the Wimbledon gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles finals on Eurosport as well as a 90-minute daily highlights package.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our live tennis portfolio encompasses the biggest events in the sport and we have an established reputation for continuing to scale ground-breaking Grand Slam coverage to ever-increasing audiences across Europe.

“We’re pleased to extend our highly successful partnership with the All England Club beyond a decade which enables us to continue investing in our broadcast production to constantly innovate and find new and even more immersive ways to engage tennis fans with our live coverage and content offer.

“After already engaging record audiences for our exclusive Australian Open coverage this year, an incredible summer of tennis is now underway as we continue to connect fans with every player from every match at Roland-Garros, and with Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympic Games still to come as part of a monumental year for the sport.”