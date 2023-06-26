Warner Bros. Discovery strikes new Baltics deal for HBO shows

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is expanding its existing content deal with Go3, the largest OTT service in the Baltics, to bring HBO and Max Originals content to subscribers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The deal will see a vast library of HBO and HBO Max content, including House of the Dragon, Sex and the City sequel And just like that…, Succession, and Chernobyl available to Go3 customers from July 3rd.

Also included in the deal are past HBO hits such as Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Entourage, The Wire, True Blood, and True Detective.

Today’s announcement follows last week’s news of an expanded partnership between WBD and telecoms firm Telia which makes Max Original titles available titles to Telia’s customers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as part of their HBO subscription service.

Ekaterina Mihajlovic, Distribution & Business Development Director Northeast Europe, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “We are excited to be able to grow our partnership with Go3 in all three Baltic markets, offering our partner’s subscribers access to an exceptional experience and entertainment with the vast multi-genre catalogue of titles under the HBO brand.

“For us, this step follows our mission to be as accessible as possible and close to our fans, allowing them to watch content, in the most convenient way for them.

“We have forged a successful partnership with Go3 on discovery+ over the past few years and we are delighted we can expand it to HBO, bringing to Go3 subscribers award-winning and critically acclaimed HBO and Max originals.”

Jan Wykrytowicz, CEO of Go3 television, commented: “We are thrilled to bring the HBO brand and its iconic original productions to Go3 viewers.

“Our customers will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive and exceptional entertainment experience in the Baltics.”