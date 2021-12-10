Warner Bros. Games and DC reveal Wonder Woman title is in development

Wonder Woman is getting her own third person, open-world action-adventure video game in which players become Diana of Themyscira and fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.

Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed that the game is being developed by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and will be powered by the Nemesis System.

“Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC Super Heroes of all time, standing for truth, justice and equality for over 80 years, and we’re proud to be creating an exciting new gaming chapter in this legendary character’s legacy,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games.

“The talented team at Monolith Productions is building upon their strengths to bring players a Wonder Woman game that is unlike anything they have ever experienced.”

David Hewitt, Vice President at Monolith Productions, said: “We believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman.

“The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”