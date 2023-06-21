Warner Bros. Games reveals Arkham trilogy is heading to Nintendo Switch 

A compilation of Rocksteady Studios’ award-winning Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight games, plus their previously released DLC, will be available for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The trilogy is being developed for the platform by Turn Me Up Games and its Switch release was revealed by Warner Bros. Games.

Batman: Arkham Asylum is where it all started. Featuring an original story, players move in the shadows as Batman to instil fear amongst enemies and confront The Joker and Gotham City’s most notorious villains, including Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow, who have taken over Arkham Asylum.

2011’s Batman: Arkham City sends players soaring through the expansive maximum security “home” of all of Gotham City’s insane masterminds, including Catwoman, The Joker, The Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, and Mr. Freeze.



Batman: Arkham Knight sees the fate of Gotham City hanging in the balance as Scarecrow is joined by the Arkham Knight as well as a roster of notorious DC Super-Villains including Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Two-Face, Firefly, and the Riddler.

The game culminates in the ultimate showdown in Gotham City and introduces players to the complete Batman experience with a Batmobile that is fully drivable throughout the open game world and capable of transformation from high-speed Pursuit Mode to military grade Battle Mode.