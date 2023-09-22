Warner Bros. plans to make Leavesden studios a major hub for DC films 

HBO’s House of the Dragon is one of the shows filmed at Leavesden.

Ten new sound stages could be coming to the Warner Bros. studios at Leavesden after the Hollywood giant announced plans for a major expansion of the facility.

The expansion will boost the total stage count from 19 to 29 and the overall production space from 1.14 million square feet to 1.78 million sq. ft.

In addition to the new stages, the scheme includes an additional 400,000 sq. ft of production and support space and would see Leavesden designated a “primary production hub for DC Studios” – the label behind the firm’s superhero films.

DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will consult with the expansion team to ensure that their ideas are incorporated into the new studio and production facilities.

Recent projects filmed at Leavesden include HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon and the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Simon Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, said: “Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is globally-recognized for its exceptional sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects.

“We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK’s creative sector.”