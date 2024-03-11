Warner Bros. reveals release date for online co-op title MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Games today announced that MultiVersus, its free-to-play platform fighter videogame featuring an all-star cast of iconic characters from Warner Bros. Discovery franchises, will officially launch on May 28th following its open beta phase.

Developed by Player First Games, the title is based around cooperative online gameplay and features an ever-expanding roster of popular characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil and Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins.

Among the launch features are a new PVE mode, additional playable heroes and personalities, extra stages, and improved visuals.

The game will be available as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) with full cross-play and cross-progression support.