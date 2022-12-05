Warner Bros. Super Hero movie Blue Beetle gets new poster

Warner Bros. has released the new poster for Blue Beetle which comes to cinemas in the UK on 18th August 2023.

The film stars Xolo Mariduena, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo,Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, with Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez

Synopsis:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Mariduena) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.