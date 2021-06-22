Warner Music to release Goodfellas, Jackie Brown and Batman Forever soundtracks on vinyl

Nine classic movie soundtracks, including Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, Inglorious Basterds, and Death Proof, are being released as part of Warner Music Group’s vinyl soundtrack series.

Among the rarities is the soundtrack for Goodfellas, which hasn’t been produced on vinyl since the film was released nearly 30 years ago. It will be reissued on blue vinyl on 3rd September. This will also be the first global pressing for the album, which features songs by Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, The Shangri-las, and many more.

Pressed on blue vinyl, Jackie Brown: Music From The Miramax Motion Picture features songs by Bobby Womack and Peace, Bill Withers, and The Delfonics.

Death Proof includes rare music from the ’60s and ’70 and will be available on tri-color red, clear, and black vinyl. And finally, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds: Motion Picture Soundtrack will be pressed on blood-red translucent vinyl.

The collection also features two soundtracks from the Batman franchise. The first being Batman Forever – Music From The Motion Picture out on 3rd September, which contains several hit singles, including; Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” which won three Grammy Awards, an MTV Movie Award for “Best Song” and charted at number one in the US Billboard Top 100.

In addition, the Grammy Award-winning The Dark Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Hans Zimmer & James Newton Howard will be out on 17th September.