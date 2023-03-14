Watch a clip from Citadel, Prime Video’s new spy thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Following last week’s trailer Prime Video has released a clip from Citadel, its upcoming new spy thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which debuts on 28th April.

Also starring Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, the series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers and premieres on 28th April with its first two episodes followed by new episodes weekly.

Citadel is intended to create a new global franchise, with local tie-in series already in production in Italy and India.

Synopsis:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.