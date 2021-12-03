Watch Alan Ritchson in trailer for Prime Video’s Reacher

Prime Video has released the official trailer and key art for Reacher, its upcoming series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels and starring Alan Ritchson in the title role.

The eight-episode first season is based on Child’s first book Killing Floor and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 4th February in more than 240 countries and territories.

Synopsis:

Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years.

The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with.

One thing above all is for sure: they picked the wrong guy to take the fall.