Watch Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan and Adria Arjona in new Father of the Bride trailer

(L-R) Gloria Estefan as Ingrid, Andy Garcia as Billy, Diego Boneta as Adan and Adria Arjona as Sophie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and HBO Max’s Father Of The Bride. © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan and Adria Arjona’s Father of the Bride which is coming to digital retailers “soon”.

Synopsis:

Long-marrieds Billy (Garcia) and Ingrid (Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit. But the surprises just keep coming when she announces a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta)—who is now her fiancé—and their plans for a quick-turnaround wedding and a new life together in Mexico, where Adan’s family is from.

Sofia’s quickfire revelations keep Billy and Ingrid from making their own disclosure—that they’re calling quits on their marriage—but both agree to delay the news and play the loving couple for the benefit of the family.

Old-fashioned Billy is at first opposed to the wedding, but he is eventually swayed—as long as his opinions as father of the bride carry the most weight in all things matrimonial.

A prominent architect and family man, Billy feels his hard-fought success and dedication to his heritage earn him the right to call the shots. After all his achievements, why is he suddenly seen as the bad guy?

The same could also be said for Adan’s equally headstrong father, Hernan (Pedro Damián), who soon arrives with his own traditions and family pride in tow. With both iron-willed fathers vying to take charge of the festivities, it becomes a prideful game of one-upmanship, as cultures clash, generations take sides and competing traditions collide.

Family relationships are tested, along with the couple at the centre of it all, as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar.