Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal star in Here Today. Image: Sony.

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in Here Today which comes to cinemas on September 3rd via Sony Pictures.

In addition to starring, Crystal directs and co-wrote the film with Alan Zweibel who wrote the original short story it’s based on.

Synopsis

When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.