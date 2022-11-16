Watch Channing Tatum in new Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer 

Caption: (L-T) Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Salma Hayek Pinault as Maxandra Mendoza in Warner Bros. Pictures musical comedy “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance which hits UK cinemas on 10th February 2023.

The creative team behind the first film has reunited to create the magic again: Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

Joining Tatum are Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine.

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida.

For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.

With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he – and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape – be able to pull it off?