Watch Ciarán Hinds in The Man in the Hat trailer

Kaleidoscope Entertainment is releasing The Man in the Hat, which stars Ciarán Hinds (First Man, The Woman in Black), in selected cinemas from 18th September and on Digital platforms from 19th October.

The near-silent movie is written and directed by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love, Billy Elliott) and John-Paul Davidson (Brazil with Michael Palin, Stephen Fry in America).

Synopsis:

An astonishing feat of contemporary filmmaking, The Man in the Hat is a beautifully framed odyssey of music, story-telling and silent comedy traversing the breath-taking landscapes of France.

We follow The Man in the Hat (Hinds) as he journeys through France in a Fiat 500, accompanied by a framed photograph of an unknown woman. He is pursued by five angry men in a Citroën Dyane. Why are they chasing him? And how can he shake them off?

Travelling North on his escape across the mountains, gorges and bridges of France, he hears stories of love and loss, Otis Redding and Canteloube, and encounters mysterious strangers including The Damp Man (Stephen Dillane), The Chef (Muna Otaru) and The Biker (Maïwenn); coming face to face with the vivid eccentricities of an old country on an old continent, whilst trying to evade the pursuers who are always, relentlessly, on his tail.