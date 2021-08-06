Watch Clint Eastwood in new Cry Macho trailer

Caption: CLINT EASTWOOD as Mike Milo in the uplifting and poignant drama from Warner Bros. Pictures, “CRY MACHO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Claire Folger

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho heads to cinemas nationwide on 12th November via Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

The film also stars Eduardo Minett, in his feature film debut, as Rafo, Natalia Traven (“Collateral Damage,” TV’s “Soulmates”) as Marta, with Dwight Yoakam (“Logan Lucky,” “Sling Blade”) as Mike’s former employer, Howard Polk.

Eastwood directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash, based on the novel by Nash. Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier produced the film, with David M. Bernstein serving as executive producer.