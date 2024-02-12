Watch Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters trailer

(from left) Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Javi (Anthony Ramos), and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures & Amblin Entertainment

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star in this all-new trailer for Twisters which comes to UK cinemas on July 19th.

Hailing from Producers Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises), and Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters is a current-day sequel to 1996’s Twister.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City.

She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.