Watch Daniel Radcliffe in new The Lost City featurette

L-r Daniel Radcliffe (Standing), Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock (seated) star in Paramount Pictures’ The Lost City. Photo Credit: Kimberley French. ©2021 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.

Daniel Radcliffe and co-stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum discuss Radcliffe’s character in the comedy action movie The Lost City which is being released into cinemas by Paramount Pictures on April 13th.

Synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

Directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee and Produced by Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon, the film also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang.