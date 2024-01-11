Watch Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer 

Prime Video has released the trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, its new eight-part reimagining of the 2005 film starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Synopsis:

Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Available to stream from February 2nd, the series is co-created and executive produced by Glover and Francesca Sloane and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.