Watch Dwayne Johnson in new Black Adam trailer

Dwayne Johnson on the set of New Line Cinema's action adventure "Black Adam," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Dwayne Johnson stars in Black Adam, the first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero which is heading to cinemas on October 21st.

Almost 5,000 years after being bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods, Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his tomb ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The movie, which was Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”) also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC.

Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film’s producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon

Black Adam will be released nationwide on 21st October 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.