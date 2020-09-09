Watch Emily Mortimer in new trailer for Relic

A deeply unsettling psychological horror, Relic is the debut feature from writer and director Natalie Erika James and comes to cinemas and digital download this Halloween.

When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin), inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer,) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence.

After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back.

As Edna’s behaviour turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her…

Relic is produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories Productions.

The film is executive produced by The Russo Brothers AGBO Films and will be released by Signature Entertainment in partnership with the Frightfest Presents Label.

