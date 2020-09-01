Watch Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla

Ethan Hawke stars as Nikola Tesla in Michael Almereyda’s (Hamlet) gripping biopic story of one of the twentieth century’s most visionary minds.



Brilliant and brooding, inventor Tesla must fight an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition.

Increasingly displeased by the greed of fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks), Tesla forges his own virtuous but arduous path toward creating the innovative alternate-current motor.

As Tesla slowly becomes trapped in his own overactive mind, his associate Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson, Bridge of Spies) analyses and presents his story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice in this scintillating biopic of one of the greatest scientists of the modern age.



Written and directed by Michael Almereyda, Tesla is being released on Digital Download on 21 September by Lionsgate UK.