Watch George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise trailer

(from left) David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) in Ticket to Paradise, directed by Ol Parker. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Ticket to Paradise sees George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, writer of the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films) from his script with Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan (Darkest Hour, The Danish Girl) and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables) for Working Title, by Sarah Harvey (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, co-producer In Bruges), by Deborah Balderstone (Palm Beach, Gone), by George Clooney and Oscar winner Grant Heslov (Argo, The Midnight Sky ) for Smokehouse Pictures and by Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (both co-executive producers, the Homecoming series) for Red Om Films.

Filmed on location in Queensland, Australia, aided by incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, Ticket to Paradise arrives in UK cinemas on September 16th.