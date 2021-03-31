Watch Guy Pearce in The Seventh Day trailer

Neighbours and Prometheus star Guy Pearce plays an exorcist in The Seventh Day which is being released on DVD & Digital on 26th April by Dazzler Media.

The film follows a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

Pearce is joined by Vadhir Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover, Sense8), Keith David (21 Bridges, They Live) and Stephen Lang (VFW, Avatar).

