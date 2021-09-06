Watch Jake Johnson, J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon in trailer for Ride The Eagle

Jake Johnson, D’Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon star in feel-good comedy Ride The Eagle which comes to digital retailers on October 4th.

Leif (Johnson) inherits a picturesque log cabin when his estranged mother Honey (Sarandon) dies.

But there is a condition; he must first complete her elaborate to-do list. With the help of his ex (Carden), local eccentric (Simmons) and Nora, his faithful canine companion, Leif embarks on a hilarious journey of self-discovery.

Shot during lockdown, the film was co-written by Johnson with director Trent O’Donnell and is being released by Lightbulb Film Distribution.