Watch Jared Leto in the brand-new Morbius trailer

Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in Columbia Pictures’ MORBIUS.

Sony Pictures UK has released the official trailer for Morbius which arrives exclusively in cinemas on January 28, 2022.

The stars stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson and is directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?