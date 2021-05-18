Watch Jason Isaacs and Temuera Morrison in Occupation Rainfall trailer

The race is on to save the planet in Occupation Rainfall, an epic sci-fi action adventure featuring an all-star cast including Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, Star Trek: Discovery), Temuera Morrison (Star Wars universe, incl. The Mandalorian) and Ken Jeong (The Hangover).

After a devastating intergalactic invasion of Earth, desperate human survivors and renegade aliens are struggling to fight back against the intergalactic threat in a desperate ground war. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the fragile resistance uncovers a terrifying plot that could see the war come to a decisive end, finishing off mankind for good…

Fully-realised with stunning visual effects Occupation Rainfall thrills from the get-go, exploding out of the gate with hard-hitting action, blistering aerial dogfights, an array of alien creatures, and a hilarious double act between Ken Jeong and Jason Isaacs playing a movie-obsessed alien.

From the VFX team behind The Last Jedi and Blade Runner 2049, Occupation Rainfall is directed by Luke Sparke and stars Jason Isaacs, Temuera Morrison, Ken Jeong, Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries), Dan Ewing (Love and Monsters), Jet Tranter (Thor: Ragnarok) and Mark Coles Smith (Picnic at Hanging Rock), in an explosive sci-fi extravaganza that grips from start to thrilling finish.

Signature Entertainment presents Occupation Rainfall in Cinemas and on Digital from 9 July