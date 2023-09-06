Watch Jenna Coleman in new Wilderness trailer

Jenna Coleman stars in this new trailer for Wilderness, the upcoming thriller series coming to Prime Video on September 15th.

Written and created by Marnie Dickens and based on B.E. Jones’ novel, the series tells the story of Liv (Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all until Liv learns about her husband’s infidelity. And the lies don’t stop there…

The trailer reveals the striking backdrop of the series as the couple embark on the American road trip that Liv’s always dreamed of, from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite before ending with a wild weekend in Las Vegas.