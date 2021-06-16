Watch Jenny Seagrove, Sally Philips and Ben Miller in Off The Rails trailer

Kelly Preston, Jenny Seagrove, Sally Philips and Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench star in Off The Rails which arrives in cinemas on July 23rd.

A dying wish from their best friend compels friends to put old feuds aside and take an interrailing journey across Europe that they did not quite finish during their studies.

Now in their fifties, they are older but not necessarily wiser. With some bad luck, train strikes and romantic entanglements thrown in their way, the trip promises as many laughs and tears and self-discovery as the first time around. The question is: will they reach their destination in time to honour their friend’s memory?

The film features remastered classic Blondie, including Call Me, One Way or Another, Dreaming, Heart of Glass, Tide Is High alongside catalogue deep cuts, a cover, and unreleased exclusive tracks such as Tonight.