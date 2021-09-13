Watch Jeremy Renner in all-new Hawkeye trailer

(L-R): Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Photo by Mary Cybulski. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Hawkeye, its latest Marvel series, which premieres exclusively on Wednesday November 24th.

Synopsis:

Former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero.

The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Joining Renner and Steinfeld are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.