Signature Entertainment is releasing The Survivalist, which stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, John Malkovich and Jenna Leigh Green, on digital stores from October 11th

Synopsis:

A year and a half after the fall of civilisation, a former FBI agent is forced to protect the one person who could bring humanity back from the brink.

With a bloodthirsty gang hot on their trail, the future looks bleak. They can keep moving or stand and fight, either way; there will be blood.