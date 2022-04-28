Watch Lesley Manville in new trailer for Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Lesley Manville stars as Mrs. Harris in director Tony Fabian’s Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, a Focus Features release. Credit: Liam Daniel / © 2021 Ada Films Ltd – Harris Squared Kft

Starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Rose Williams, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris arrives in cinemas on September 30th.

Based on Paul Gallico’s novel and produced in partnership with the House of Dior, the film tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own.

After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.